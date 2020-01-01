Rachier: Gor Mahia players now owed five months salary

The K’Ogalo chairman has come out to confirm they are yet to pay salaries to players for the last five months

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confessed they have gone five months without paying salaries for the playing unit.

The Kenyan champions are among the clubs in the top-flight that have faced difficulties to pay salaries since betting firm SportPesa withdrew their support for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) earlier this season.

Apart from withdrawing support for the top-tier, SportPesa also stopped its financial support for Gor Mahia and rivals AFC , forcing the two giants to struggle and have since lost a number of key players.

K’Ogalo chairman has now stated they don’t have money to pay the players and will continue to rely on well-wishers.

“Including this month, I will say Gor Mahia will have to pay salaries for five months, sometimes we are getting well-wishers just like we have Kulundeng, who came around with a small token and we are able to pay them Sh3, 000,” Rachier told KTN News.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack claimed he has made countless trips to the club chairman's office to persuade him to pay the players and the technical bench accrued salaries.

The British coach openly told Goal he was suffering the same way as the players.

“That is false [those saying I don’t care about my players], I am at the chairman’s office every day talking and delivering the plight of my players, every day, have been there every day for the last six weeks, I think maybe I have only missed one day,” Polack explained to Goal.

“I am there every day, pushing and asking them [officials] questions and explaining to the chairman how my players are suffering and telling them the situation about the players, myself and the technical staff and so that is the situation.”

Gor Mahia's Ghanaian import Jackson Owusu is among the players who have been hit hard by the club’s financial situation, as he was kicked out of the hotel he was staying in while one player, who did not want to be named, told Goal he had also been evicted from his house for non-payment of rent.

Gor Mahia were crowned champions for the 2019-20 season by Football Federation (FKF) after they moved to end the season owing to Covid-19 and they will represent Kenya in the Caf next season.