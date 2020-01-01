Rachier explains why Gor Mahia have not constructed own stadium

K’Ogalo, and arch-rivals AFC Leopards, have not been able to build their home grounds despite land allocation over three decades ago

chairman Ambrose Rachier has reiterated his ambition to construct a stadium for the club while in office.

K'Ogalo and their arch-rivals AFC were given lands within Nairobi to construct own complexes in 1991, but nothing has been achieved over the years due to financial constraints and encroachment.

“I have said it so many times but to many fans, it sounds just like a cliche,” Rachier said in a video on the club’s Facebook page. “We as an office are determined to have a stadium belonging to Go Mahia Football Club where we will not only be doing our training but also playing our home matches.

“We had been allocated land by one of our former Presidents that is Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi not once but on three different occasions.

“In the first two occasions, the lands were invaded by squatters and now we hold a title without a land," he added. “There has been a lot of resistance, especially in the Embakasi land to remove people who had already constructed high rise buildings.

"So, again in 1998 following very fervent pleas from our patron Raila Odinga and others, we got land from the president at that time.”

The chair explained that the main impediment was lack of money to pay the outstanding land rates and start construction.

“This land requires payment and we have made a partial payment to the government and we intend to complete payment for the stand premium,” he added. “The land is 15 acres within Kasarani sporting complex and it has been duly surveyed and allocated a land reference number.

“It is not anything of a ghost we have the location, the allotment and an ideal plan and what remains is to complete payment so that a proper deed is issued by the land registrar in Nairobi.

“Following that, it is our dream which we want to come true," he continued. "We are seeking a strategic partner through a joint venture so that we may then construct not only a stadium but other facilities as will be advised.”

Rachier also spoke about the plan of securing a partner to construct housing units for their players. The players, at times, have always faced housing problems especially when their salaries delay and some have been evicted for defaulting to pay rents.

“One of the facilities that we are dreaming for is something that I have read where players of certain clubs are accorded housing,” he concluded. “You know that is a tall order in as far as our financial capacity is concerned and that is why I am talking about a strategic partner with whom we shall be able to enter into a joint venture."

Simba SC constructed modern housing units for their players that are situated near their Mo Arena training ground at Bunju.