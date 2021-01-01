Rachier denies reports Gor Mahia owe him Ksh 100 million

The administrator has further lauded the team's sponsors for continuing to help the team in times of need

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has denied the club owes him unpaid debt to the sum of Ksh 100 million.

In recent media reports, treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo alleged the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions have a huge debt to clear.

However, the renowned lawyer has now come in the open, denying the allegations.

"I regret to tell you that this is something I heard about on Sunday evening," Rachier told the Standard.

"I am told that the club owes me Ksh 100m but that is not true. I am told someone spoke to some media somewhere, actually I was alerted by a fan who inquired whether I had sent the person to state that and I denied it.

"In fact, I have no idea where it comes from."

Rachier went on to laud their sponsors Betsafe for continuing to issue them sponsorship money despite the game being at a stand-still in the country currently.

"Our sponsors are doing a wonderful job, they have continued to support us by giving us some monthly payments to help us pay the players' salaries. They have been with us during this trying time," Rachier added.

"They helped even when we had problems in raising money to go and represent the country in the Caf Champions League, they were with us and they are still with us.

"Since their contract with us is valid, I believe they will continue supporting us once the league resumes, and beyond this season as well.

"They are really sacrificing to continue helping us without visibility owing to obvious reasons."

Meanwhile, Steven Polack has petitioned the world governing body Fifa to compel Gor Mahia to pay him his accrued salary.

Polack has told Goal in an exclusive interview he has already sought the help of Fifa after the club refused to pay him his accrued salary and despite the club being given 30 days to pay him, they have failed to meet the Fifa deadline.

"The club and I came to a mutual agreement to cancel the contract, personally it came as a surprise to me, as I had a year left on my contract which I was very happy to honour," Polack told Goal on Friday.

Article continues below

"We had agreed on compensation, but the agreement was broken when they did not pay what was due to me on the dates we agreed on.

"So I put the case to Fifa who made a decision and gave notice to Gor Mahia to pay what is due to me in full.

"The timescale Fifa gave was 30 days, that time has elapsed as of today [Friday] and I have not received it, so it’s now in Fifa's hands and let’s see what the outcome will be."