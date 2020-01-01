Rachier dares Mwendwa: Try and relegate Gor Mahia from FKF Premier League

The K’Ogalo boss now goads the FKF President to move ahead and kick out the champions from the 2020-21 season

chairman Ambrose Rachier has dared Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa to make good his threat and relegate the club from the Premier League.

The Kenyan champions are among the four ‘rebel’ clubs yet to endorse the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes and in a recent interview with Goal, Mwendwa said he will relegate the team if they will not sign the same by the season's kick-off.

And with the season set to kick-off on Saturday, and Gor Mahia keeping their stand they will not sign the pact, K’Ogalo boss Rachier has now told Mwendwa to go ahead and relegate the champions.

“Let Nick Mwendwa relegate Gor Mahia if he wants to,” Rachier told reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday. “I am a Senior Counsel; I know what it takes to relegate a club, the law will take its course.”

On warning the 'rebel' teams, Mwendwa told Goal on Monday: “We don’t have time to waste, it is either they sign or they forget about playing in the league.

“We only have one league in Kenya which is run by FKF, so I don’t know which league the four clubs will play in, it is either they sign or forget participating in the same.

“The 14 clubs that have signed the undertaking means they will have their matches aired live by broadcast partners StarTimes, so what will happen will happen to those that have not signed?

"Do you think StarTimes will air matches of teams that have not signed? It is very simple, they must sign to be with us or else, they will not be part of us.”

On Tuesday, Rachier maintained they will not sign a pact they had not seen and further moved to suspend the club’s secretary-general Sam Ocholla for purportedly endorsing the deal without the club’s consent.

“We have suspended our secretary Sam [Ocholla] pending his explanation in regards to the letter he wrote to StarTimes purporting to endorse the deal with FKF, but if he gives satisfactory defence we will lift it,” Rachier told reporters.

“What he did was wrong, he went behind my back and the club’s members to write the letter, I have a strong feeling he was ‘bought’ by FKF to do the act, we will have him suspended pending investigations and even the club patron Odinga is aware of the decision.

“Our stand as Gor Mahia on the matter at hand remains the same, we have not signed the deal, we have not endorsed the deal and I have in my capacity as the chairman of the club written to StarTimes to withdraw the endorsement as per the letter from Ocholla.”

Asked why Gor Mahia are reluctant to sign the pact, Rachier said: “As clubs, we have the rights for TV, and for now we cannot sign something we have not seen, none has seen what the deal entails.

“I asked the FKF lawyer whether he has seen the papers, and he told me he has not, we cannot sign things blindly, it is not possible, you can only sign something that you have seen, read, and agreed with it.

“No one has seen the contract between FKF and StarTimes, no club chairman, no legal officer has seen the deal but only the FKF President and his office, why should we sign such a deal.”

Apart from Got Mahia, other teams who have not signed the deal includes , Zoo FC, and .