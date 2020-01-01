Rachier: Betsafe to start financing Gor Mahia when new KPL season starts

The K’Ogalo boss explains the betting firm will start supporting the Kenyan champions when the next top-flight campaign starts

chairman Ambrose Rachier has clarified sponsors Betsafe will start bankrolling the club when the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season kicks off.

On Thursday, the Kenyan champions, along with their sworn rivals AFC , signed a partnership deal with the betting firm that will last for the next three years, with K’Ogalo set to pocket KSh55million per year while Ingwe will receive KSh45 million.

But according to the K’Ogalo chairman, despite penning the deal, the club will only start getting financial support when the new season kicks off in August.

“As things stand now, we don’t have anything to give back to the new sponsor because there is no football being played,” Rachier told reporters after Gor Mahia players were hosted to a luncheon on Saturday.

“What we agreed on when signing the deal, is they will only be able to start funding the club when football resumes, and that can only be possible when our league starts again.”

Rachier further revealed the club was working on ways to reduce their monthly wage bill, which currently stands at Sh5million, by half.

“We have 35 players who are in our payroll and we must have Sh5million every month to clear their salaries and this is becoming a bit too much for the club to handle, so our aim, for now, is to try and reduce it to at least half,” Rachier continued.

“If you ask me, I would prefer our wage bill to stand at Sh3million a month because we can try to handle it.”

Rachier also called on Gor Mahia fans to register as members in big numbers so they can directly help support the team financially.

“Like in most cases, and more so in Europe, most clubs are being run by fans through membership, they directly contribute and play a big role to support their clubs, we can also try and cultivate that culture at Gor Mahia,” Rachier concluded.

Rachier’s statement came barely a day after Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack called on the club officials not to relax but instead, work hard to secure more sponsors.

Polack warned the club officials not to rest on their laurels and continue to work hard for more sponsors, giving an example of how Gor Mahia were left suffering after SportPesa withdrew their support early this season, leaving them with no place to run to for help.

“The fight to get a new sponsor has been going on for a long time and to get new support is not easy and I want to thank the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] for the good work he has put in and the other people, who helped along the way to secure the deal,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I am happy for the club now we have a sponsor, but one sponsor is not enough in football, in football you need more than one sponsor, if you look around the world any club around the world, even the smallest teams have more than one sponsor.

“Let me explain to you, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket, because look at what happened to SportPesa, they dropped out and that was it, there was no one to support the club with money, there was no one to cover up after they left, you need to have at least three sponsors.”

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have been struggling since SportPesa, their previous sponsor, left, leaving the club to depend on fans, members, and other well-wishers to honour matches and settle players' allowances at times.