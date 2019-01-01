Rachael Kundanaji and Misozi Zulu return as Mwape names Zambia squad for Kenya

The BIIK Kazygurt stars are back in the mix for the Zambians as they gear up for the Olympic qualifiers against the Harambee Starlets​

BIIK Kazygurt striker Rachael Kundanaji and teammate Misozi Zulu are back in Zambia's fold as they made it into the 26-women squad for the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers double-header against .

The Shepolopolo subdued Cosafa neighbours Botswana 3-0 on aggregate in the third round of the qualifying series without the services of the duo.

Bruce Mwape also added Logrono's Barbara Banda, while leaving out Avel Chitundu for Prisca Chilufya in the squad made up of four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, six midfielders and six strikers.

While expecting his foreign-based players on Monday, Mwape's side commenced their training activities in Lusaka on October 29.

The 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup finalists will travel to Nairobi to face the East Africans, who eliminated on November 8 in Kasarani before hosting them at Nkoloma Stadium three days later.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Inutu Muchahabali (YASA), Ng’ambo Musole (Zesco), Annie Namonje (Indeni)

DEFENDERS: Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes), Emeldah Musonda(Red Arrows), Fikile Khosa(Red Arrows), Margaret Belemu(Red Arrows), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Lushomo Mwemba (Nkwazi), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Mapalo Kapindula (Breakthrough)

Article continues below

MIDFIELDERS: Misozi Zulu (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Mwakapila (Green Buffaloes), Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows), Prisca Chilufya (Red Arrows), Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni)

STRIKERS: Theresa Chewe (Indeni), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Rachael Kundanaji (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Barabara Banda (EDF Logrono, )