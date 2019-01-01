Rabiot reveals Juventus talks and leaves door open for potential Man Utd move

The France international midfielder is about to become a free agent and could end up making a switch to either Italy or England this summer

contract rebel Adrien Rabiot has admitted to having held talks with , while the door has been left open for a potential move to .

As things stand, the international midfielder is due to be available on a free transfer in the summer having refused to commit to fresh terms with the champions.

That has led to him being frozen out at the Parc des Princes, with no appearances made since December 11, 2018.

Rabiot is, however, a proven performer at the highest level and boasts the potential for future development at just 24 years of age.

He remains an attractive proposition to leading sides across Europe and has seen various landing spots mooted.

It could be that his next move takes him to or , with champions Juve and Manchester United being heavily linked with formal approaches.

Rabiot has told Corriere dello Sport of his current situation: "I’ve spoken with Juventus, it’s a great club where everyone would like to play.

"I like Italy so much, it’s wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me. At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can’t say anything.

"Manchester United? It’s the same as last year, I have to decide. I’m on vacation for now. Soon you will know."

Rabiot has seen a switch to Old Trafford talked up for some time.

have also been credited with an interest in taking him to English football.

The two Premier League rivals may, however, have to move fast if they have any hope of putting an agreement in place.

Juventus hold obvious appeal to any player as the dominant force in the Italian game.

They have already acquired international Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal to bolster their midfield options, but are seemingly in the market for more players of Rabiot’s ability.

He has a big decision to make this summer after seeing his career stall in Paris.

Rabiot, who took in a brief spell at ’s academy system while in his teens, has been with PSG since 2010 and taken in 227 competitive appearances for the club.