Queretaro-Atlas match in Liga MX suspended due to ugly fan violence

Saturday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was halted after an ugly brawl involving scores of fans at the Estadio Corregidora.

Fans rushed the field and several appeared to use weapons to cause serious injuries, with the match called off midway through the second half.

There were numerous videos of destruction all over the stadium, with Liga MX confirming several fans had been transported to the hospital.

What was said?

"Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro," Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said on Twitter.

"Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!

"The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone's safety."

Getty

In a statement, Liga MX added: "The league has begun an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the field and outside the stadium during Queretaro vs. Atlas.

Article continues below

"Corresponding criminal complaints will also be filed for the acts of violence at the Estadio Corregidora.

"Reports of the Liga MX commissioner and the Queretaro authorities indicate that injured people were transferred by ambulance to nearby hospitals and the official report on their health status is awaited.

"The game Queretaro vs. Atlas will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed."