Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz slammed Afcon officials after receiving a red card during his side's semi-final win over Cameroon.

Host nation Cameroon were sent crashing out of the tournament on Thursday night after losing on penalties to Egypt following a goalless 120 minutes of action.

One of the biggest talking points of the game came when Queiroz was sent to the stands after remonstrating with head referee Bakary Gassama late in the second half of normal time, and he vented his fury to reporters post-match.

What's been said?

"Again, unfortunately, they send this type of referees to a game of this level, referees with no experience, no level, wanting to put on a show... It started right in the dressing room," said the Portuguese manager.

"We hadn't started the game yet and he comes to the locker room to intimidate our staff. But even against this, against all the decisions, which were always against Egypt, we were the best team in the second half and on penalties."

Queiroz added on the overall treatment of his squad from officials and organisers throughout the tournament: "CAF doesn't respect Egypt, from the timings to the quality of the pitches - we had the worst pitches! We are Egypt!

"How can this referee, after what he has done in the past, be in the African Cup of Nations? Who understands this? Nobody!"

Egypt assistant asks to push final back

Queiroz's assistant Diaa Al-Sayed also stoked up controversy after the game by calling for Afcon chiefs to push Egypt's final date with Senegal back to Monday.

Egypt also needed extra time and penalties to beat the Ivory Cost in the last eight and went to extra time against Morroco in the round of 16.

Article continues below

Al-Sayed feels Egypt deserve more time to rest for the showpiece event, which is currently scheduled for Sunday and will see Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah face off against each other.

"I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday," he told the media.

Further reading