Queens Park Rangers boss Warburton hopes Osayi-Samuel will sign new contract

The Superhoops boss is optimistic the Anglo-Nigerian will extend his stay at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park manager Mark Warburton is hoping Bright Osayi-Samuel will sign a new contract with the club.

The 22-year-old has been with the Superhoops since the summer of 2017 and has been delivering consistent performances for the club.

His impressive showings saw him linked to a number of European clubs, including Premier League side and .

The Belgian side made a bid to sign the Anglo-Nigerian in the summer and despite accepting the offer, Osayi-Samuel turned down the move.

The midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has been offered a new improved deal but has continued to stall on signing the contract.

Warburton is optimistic the Anglo-Nigerian will extend his stay at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to enable him to continue his development at the club.

“There is still very much hope [that he will sign a new contract]. He is at a very good place at the club, he is developing well with us and I hope very much that he can see that is the case,” Warburton told the club website.

“For me, I just want him to make a clear decision. He is a very talented young lad, I think a lot of him, but it is a difficult time for a young player and he has to make a very clear decision."

Osayi-Samuel was left out of QPR's 3-0 defeat against Barnsley in Tuesday’s Championship game and Warburton has explained the reason behind the decision.

“Contract talks with Bright have been ongoing for a while now. He’s a great lad, everyone knows what I think of him, but his head has to be in the right place for a game of football and I just felt that tonight it wasn’t right for Bright and for the team as well,” he continued.

“There a lot of lads who are working really hard and it does him good just to have a think about things. Contract discussions are moving along at a certain pace and I just want him to have a clear head and make the right decision."

Osayi-Samuel has featured in more than 95 games for QPR across all competitions since teaming up with the side from Blackpool.

The midfielder could be involved when Rangers take on in their next league game on Saturday as they hope to end their unimpressive run of form.