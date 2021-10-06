2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a logistical dream, says Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman feels that the proximity of the stadiums during the tournament will be a boon for fans and players...

The 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. But those are not the only salient features of the global footballing showdown next year.

It might well be the first major worldwide event to be held in the presence of fans since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. In short, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a landmark event.

It doesn't end there. The tournament will also see stadiums equipped with state-of-the-art technology like the Advanced Cooling Tech that will help keep the temperatures inside the venues at an optimum, ensuring a pleasant experience for viewers and players alike.

However, the facet of Qatar 2022 that has really captured the imagination of former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre is the compactness of it.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will feature eight world-class stadiums located in and around the country's capital Doha which is already known to be a global business hub. Interestingly, the stadiums are within an hour’s distance from each other and are well-connected by mass transport systems like the Metro, making it very easy for fans to travel and watch more than one match on a day.

“This (Qatar 2022) is going to be the best World Cup in terms of travelling. Logistically, it will be so easy (for fans and players),” Silvestre told Goal.

Silvestre is no stranger to the challenges of a World Cup, having represented France in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006. In 2006 at Germany, France almost went all the way, losing to Italy on penalties in the final. Silvestre feels that players stand to benefit in a big way by the compact nature of the tournament which will reduce the challenges they have to cope with.

Teams will not have to change their base camp and training facilities during the tournament, given that all venues are easily accessible from Doha. Silvestre feels this is a gamechanger and eliminates the stress and anxiety of moving to a new base or venue among the players, which in turn will help them perform to their best.

“Once you have a camp, you won't have to change. It's less stress on the mind and body of players. The cooling system is amazing (in the stadiums) and it will be so nice for the fans and players alike,” he added.

The 2022 World Cup will kick-off on 21 November 2022 at the Al Bayt stadium and the final will be on 18 December 2022 at the Lusail stadium.