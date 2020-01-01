2022 World Cup: Al Rayyan stadium to be inaugurated on Qatar National Day

The stadium will be inaugurated exactly two years before the final of the 2022 World Cup...

are all set to inaugurate the fourth venue to be completed for the 2022 World Cup - the Al Rayyan stadium - on December 18.

The stadium – which will become the new home of Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Rayyan Sports Club – joins Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City stadiums as venues completed for the global showpiece event in 2022.

December 18 is a special date for Qatar. It is the Qatar National Day and the 2022 World Cup final will be held on December 18.

More teams

The Al Rayyan stadium is set to host seven matches up to the Round of 16 stage during the World Cup. The 40,000-capacity stadium is within walking distance of Al Riffa Metro Station – on Doha Metro’s Green Line.

The stadium’s façade is glowing and is comprised of patterns that symbolise different aspects of Qatar - the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade. A fifth shape – a shield – brings together all the others, representing the strength and unity that is relevant to the city of Al Rayyan.

The occasion will mark a milestone for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible for the infrastructure for the World Cup, as they have now completed four of the eight venues for the tournament with two years still left for the event.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: “The inauguration of this stadium is another major milestone on the road to 2022. This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city.”

“This event also marks the two-year countdown to the biggest match in Qatar’s history: the FIFA World Cup final,” added Al Thawadi. “We are proud that our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90 per cent of infrastructure projects completed. We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year as we ensure that all tournament venues are delivered well in advance of the big kick-off.”

Engineer Hilal Al Kuwari, Chairman of the SC’s Technical Delivery Office, felt the occasion was a massive achievement on the road to the first World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. “Five stadiums have now been completed, including Khalifa, Al Janoub, Education City, Al Bayt and Al Rayyan. The remaining three will be delivered in the near future in order to give us plenty of time to test our operational plans,” said Al Kuwari.

He added: “The successful delivery of the stadium in Al Rayyan – on time and within budget – is testament to the outstanding collaboration of the SC team, our numerous contractors and valued stakeholders. We are incredibly excited to launch this venue on Qatar National Day, exactly two years to the day before everyone focuses on our country for the World Cup final.”

The stadium was awarded several glowing Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) ratings, thanks to the considerable sustainability and efficiency measures that have been embedded in the design to reduce the stadium's carbon footprint. They include the use of recycled building materials and retaining trees from the surrounding environment. Many of the recycled materials used in the new stadium complex came from the deconstructed Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium that once occupied the site.

“The building of this stadium, which incorporated the careful deconstruction of Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and the reuse of materials from that structure in the new project, is an outstanding achievement for the SC,” said Engineer Yasir Al Jamal, Vice Chairman of the SC’s Technical Delivery Office.

“From the beginning, sustainability was at the forefront of this project, amid the unique challenges we faced during the development. I’m very proud of the SC team and our valued stakeholders for delivering this outstanding venue.”

Article continues below

After Qatar 2022, the modular upper tier of the stadium will be removed, with the seats being repurposed into sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas.