The Ligue 1 side continue their program entirely dedicated to fans from the African continent

Olympique de Marseille and Puma have unveiled the new OM AFRICA 2022–2023 collection. The special release aims to highlight the strong emotional and historical ties between OM and Africa due to the presence of several former African players at the club and the shared culture that unites all people of Marseille.

A common feature throughout the entire collection is the 'OM Africa' logo, a program launched by the club in December of 2019 in an effort to "bring together and unite its supporters on the African continent".

Marseille

The collection consists of tops, jackets, bottoms, and hats that are all primarily black in colour but include eye-catching designs throughout in hues of red, blue, green, and yellow.

The club references former players Drogba and Abedi Pele in their descriptive words for the collection: "At home, the sun beats as hard as a strike from Drogba. The wind leaves you on the spot like a Pele dribbling. We sing as loud as a tackle from Diawara. My culture is unique, AfricanOMarseillais."

Here's everything you can buy from the Puma OM Africa collection:

OM x Africa Black Collector Jersey

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £51.13 (€60)

OM x Africa Black Mosaic Collector Jersey

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £51.13 (€60)

OM x Africa Multi-colour Collector Jersey

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £51.13 (€60)

OM x Africa Black Jacket

adidas

Get it from the Marseille web store for £55.39 (€65)

OM x Africa Black Pants

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £51.13 (€60)

OM x Africa Multicolor Bucket hat

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £21.30 (€25)

Cap OM x Africa Black

Marseille

Get it from the Marseille web store for £17.04 (€20)