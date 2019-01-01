‘Pulisic will prove very important for Chelsea’ - Frustrated USMNT star has support of skipper Azpilicueta

The Blues skipper has been impressed by the United States international in training and expects him to thrive once fully adjusted to new surroundings

Christian Pulisic will prove “very important” to , says Cesar Azpilicueta, with the American being backed to overcome a testing start to his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Unites States international arrived in west London over the summer amid much fanfare.

At 21 years of age, but with considerable domestic and international experience under his belt, Pulisic was expected to become the next star to step into Eden Hazard’s boots.

He has, however, found the going tough in and has slipped down the pecking order under Frank Lampard as a result.

Pulisic has not started a Premier League game since August and figured in only one of Chelsea’s last six games in all competitions – a 7-1 mauling of Grimsby.

The highly-rated youngster did not even make the Blues’ matchday squad for a 2-1 Champions League win over Lille on Wednesday, but he has the full support of those around him.

Chelsea captain Azplilicueta told the club’s official website of a player still adjusting to new surroundings: “As the manager said, we are a group, we are all important on this long path, we are only in October.

“Sometimes the manager has to make decisions, but I see him [Pulisic] working hard in training.

“What I can say is to encourage him to keep working, because we know it is a new country, a new team, a bit of time of adaption is needed.

“I see his character, working hard in training, and I’m sure he will be very important for us for the season.”

While Pulisic finds himself out of favour at present, a number of other promising talents are making their mark at Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have become prominent figures, with Azpilicueta delighted to see academy graduates starring at home and abroad.

He added after seeing the Blues collect their first European points of the season on French soil: “It was very positive to see these young lads involved in the , and a great experience for all of them.

“For a few of them it was their first Champions League game, for some of them it was their first game away from home. Hopefully we can all live that kind of night for a long time.

“It was a good result.

“We were coming from a difficult moment against . We knew would be tough and they showed why.

“We were controlling the game well in the first 25 minutes until we conceded from a set-play. We had to dig in to get the three points.”

Abraham and Willian got the goals for Chelsea against Lille as they moved level with Valencia on three points in Group H.