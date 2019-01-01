Pulisic revels in history-making Chelsea hat-trick as USMNT star almost forgets to claim match ball

The American playmaker opened his goal account at Burnley, going on to become the youngest player to net a Premier League treble for the Blues

Christian Pulisic admits it feels “unreal” to be ’s youngest scorer of a Premier League hat-trick, although the United States international almost forget to claim his match ball afterwards.

The 21-year-old made history on Saturday during a 4-2 win for the Blues over .

Having endured a difficult start to his time at Stamford Bridge, the talented playmaker came of age at Turf Moor.

His three efforts put Frank Lampard’s side in complete control of the contest, as they secured a seventh successive win in all competitions, while re-writing the record books in the process.

“Unreal. What a day for me,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.

“Happy with the result. I wish we could have got a clean sheet but in the end it was a special day for me.”

Pulisic had never previously recorded a hat-trick in his career, and that showed as he went to walk off the field at the final whistle without collecting his memento from the match referee.

Pressed on whether that is because he is unaccustomed to being in such a position, the American star said: “That is exactly why. I honestly didn’t think about it. Thankfully my team-mates reminded me!”

Pulisic has taken a record off Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham when it comes to recording a top-flight treble, with the Blues striker topping that chart for just 42 days.

“I’m sure he’s not going to be too happy about that but he’s a team player,” said a new record holder.

Things have not always been this positive for Pulisic since his arrival in English football, with Lampard taking him out of the Chelsea XI for the best part of two months.

His outing against Burnley was a first Premier League start since August 31, with the perfect response offered to a fresh show of faith.

“The first few months were definitely hard,” Pulisic, who joined the Blues from for £58 million ($74m), said on his testing adjustment period.

“I had a few starts early in the season and then I had a bit where I was trying to get any minutes that I could to make an impact.

“The last few weeks, I was able to show that again, helping the team coming back in for the Newcastle game. I think they saw that and gave me a start.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen right away, being a big success.

“Coming into a big club like this, it takes time. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far.”

Pulisic added on being part of a youthful squad at Stamford Bridge: “The team has been fantastic, they have helped me so much.

“They have given me so much advice, the experienced guys, and then there are the other guys as well who are going through similar things.

“It’s been a really good time for me. Today was a great day for me and I just want to keep going.”