Pulisic basks in 'perfect day' after opening Chelsea account with Premier League hat-trick

The U.S. international conceded he had struggled to adjust to life in England but believes his goals against Burnley is just the beginning for him

Christian Pulisic thinks opening his account with a hat-trick is just the start of his journey in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old had endured a tough start to life in London after his move from , but netted a perfect hat-trick, scoring with both feet and his head, to inspire his side to a win at Burnley, rewarding the patience of his manager, Frank Lampard.

He said that Saturday was the perfect day, but acknowledged adjusting to life in had not been plain sailing.

“It feels incredible, I can’t really put it into words,” he said. “It couldn’t have been a more perfect day for me.

“I was thinking about it at half time, it was one right and one left and I don’t normally score header so it was pretty crazy how it turned out.

"That has been my goal. As I get older I want to improve every day and being here and training and working with these guys every day, playing at the highest level, I’ve learnt so much already. It’s been a crazy experience.

"It’s the competition every week, it’s the physicality. It’s a combination of everything, the schedule. It’s getting used to this whole environment but I’m enjoying every moment of it."

Pulisic had seen limited action as he bedded in at Stamford Bridge with some people suggesting he was already unsettled.

The player rubbished that idea and said that his manager had always told him he had faith in him.

"He believes in me and he’s told me that," the American added. "You have to keep working hard in training and earn my spot, that’s how it is at the highest level. I’m going to continue to do so. This is hopefully just the start.

"I wanted to be on the field as much as I could right from the start. That is everyone’s goal. But I didn’t come here expecting everything to be easy and have an easy route and start every game.

“It’s not always that easy. So I came in had to work for my spot just like everyone does. I’m proud of the journey I’ve had so far."

Chelsea’s next game in England’s top-flight is against bottom club next Saturday.