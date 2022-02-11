Watch: Puig signs pig in bizarre Barcelona autograph session

Dan Bernstein
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021VISA AFCON
Getty Images

The young midfielder was unfazed by the unusual request from a fan

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signed a pig that was wearing a Spanish national team jersey in a video that emerged on social media on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared unfazed by the fan request, which he complied with through his car window.

Puig, often used off the bench, is part of a youth movement at Barcelona that has changed the shape of their midfield this year.

Editors' Picks

Watch Puig sign pig in bizarre autograph session

Further reading