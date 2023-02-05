'It hurts your heart' - PSV director reveals he broke Madueke promise by selling him to Chelsea in January

PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands revealed that he broke his promise to Noni Madueke's father by selling the forward to Chelsea in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brands claimed that he had made a promise to Madueke's father that they would not let the player leave during the winter transfer window. Despite his vow, PSV eventually sold the winger to Chelsea for £30.5 million ($36.8m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Voetbalzone, the PSV director said, "We knew his personal situation, that he really wanted to go back to England. I literally said to his father: 'Not this winter, because his value is not such that we want to do a transfer with him.' But at some point, there will be bids. First 25, then 28, 32, 35, and then it will be close to forty million. Then we wondered internally whether we should hold back any longer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch side lost two of their star players in a single window with Cody Gakpo also joining Liverpool. Madueke had spent four years in Tottenham's youth system before heading to the Netherlands in search of regular playing time.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's side will be next seen in action against West Ham on February 11 in the Premier League.