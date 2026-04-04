PSV are effectively champions thanks to Saibari’s masterclass and Driouech’s late winner

PSV clinched the unofficial title in thrilling fashion on Saturday. The Eindhoven side found themselves two goals down early on against FC Utrecht, but turned the match completely around thanks to an absolute masterclass from Ismael Saibari (two goals and an assist). PSV then let the lead slip again, only to strike deep into injury time: 4-3. Substitute Couhaib Driouech emerged as the match-winner. PSV can now only be overtaken by Feyenoord on paper. If the Rotterdam side drop points against FC Volendam on Sunday, PSV can officially call themselves champions.

The match got off to a dramatic start for PSV, who found themselves behind within three minutes. Artem Stepanov was given all the space he needed following a cross from Vesterlund and finished coolly. Less than ten minutes later, it was 0-2 through Gjivai Zechiël, who capitalised on poor defending following a long ball.

PSV visibly struggled with Utrecht’s start, but gradually gained a better grip on the match. Ismael Saibari pulled one back midway through the first half with a fine individual effort. Despite several big chances, including for Guus Til and Sildillia, the score remained 1-2 at half-time.

Immediately after the break, PSV struck again to level the score. Saibari was once more the man of the moment, slotting home his second of the evening following a weak intervention by the Utrecht defence. The home side smelled blood and pressed forward.

That pressure resulted in the 3-2, with Saibari once again playing a starring role. The midfielder suddenly found himself free with a sublime first touch and laid the ball perfectly for Til, who tapped it in easily. PSV seemed to have completely turned the match around with that.

Halfway through the second half, however, PSV suffered a major setback. Captain Jerdy Schouten twisted his knee in a challenge and had to be stretchered off the pitch, visibly shaken. The incident caused concern among the Eindhoven side.

Meanwhile, FC Utrecht refused to give up and continued to search for an equaliser. Manager Ron Jans brought on Sébastien Haller and David Min to provide extra attacking impetus, further increasing the pressure on the PSV defence. That gamble paid off perfectly for the visitors in the closing stages. Substitute Haller set up Karlsson, who curled the ball beautifully into the far corner to make it 3-3.

PSV ramped up the pressure enormously in the closing stages and eventually scored the winner in injury time. Couhaib Driouech, having only just come on, cut inside from the left and unleashed a shot. His effort went straight down the middle, leaving FC Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas looking helpless.