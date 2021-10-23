PSL Wrap: Maritzburg United leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs as Cape Town City win seven-goal thriller

Maritzburg United leapfrogged Kaizer Chiefs after claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a struggling TS Galaxy side at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The Team of Choice were desperate to snap their three-match winless run in the league, while the Rockets were keen to record their first victory of the season.

The hosts created the better chances in the first half, but they could not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak in the Rockets' goal-posts so the score was still 0-0 during the half-time break.

Kolak was finally beaten a minute into the second-half when Bathusi Aubaas netted an unfortunate own-goal to hand Maritzburg a 1-0 lead after deflecting Amadou Soukouna's shot into the back of the net.

The visitors had to find a way to level matters and Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic introduced Leon Filipeto, who became the first Paraguayan footballer to play in the PSL.

However, the Team of Choice defended very well with Man of the Match Alfred Ndengane producing a solid performance for the hosts at the back, and ultimately, Maritzburg ran out 1-0 winners on the day.

The victory saw Maritzburg climb up to eighth place in the league standings - leapfrogging ninth-placed Chiefs, who will face SuperSport United on Sunday, while Galaxy remain 16th on the log.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City overcame Lamontville Golden Arrows 4-3 in an entertaining encounter at Cape Town Stadium which is now known as DHL Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

The Citizens were hoping to end their four-match winless run in the league, while Abafana Bes'thende were looking to return to winning ways after Mamelodi Sundowns ended their four-match unbeaten run on Wednesday.

City dominated the first-half and they scored three times with Fagrie Lakay opening the scoring before Thamsanqa Mkhize scored from close range and Mduduzi Mdantsane made it 3-0 just before half-time.

The hosts continued to attack after the restart and they extended their lead to 4-0 when Craig Martin put his name on the score sheet in the 58th minute with Lakay grabbing an assist.

Arrows then took control of the match and they scored three times with Pule Mmodi, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Nqobeko Dlamini all hitting the back of the net to set up a nervy finish for the Citizens.

However, City were able to hold on to their slender lead in the closing proceedings and they climbed up to 11th place on the standings, while Arrows remained 10th on the log.