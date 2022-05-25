PSG women's coach Olle-Nicolle suspended over 'inappropriate actions' as club promises investigation

Paris Saint-Germain women's head coach Didier Olle-Nicolle has been suspended for "inappropriate actions" towards members of the organisation, the club announced on Tuesday.

Olle-Nicolle, in charge since last July, is accused of actions "incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain".

He will be placed on leave until the conclusion of an internal investigation by the French team.

What did PSG say about Olle-Nicolle's suspension?

"Paris Saint-Germain was informed today of inappropriate actions and comments to which members of its women's team were allegedly exposed," a club statement said.

Article continues below

"These facts and remarks, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported. In this context and in order to preserve the interests of all parties involved, the coach of the women's team has been placed on leave today, by mutual agreement with Paris Saint-Germain."

Further reading