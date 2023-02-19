PSG vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they host Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.
▶ Watch PSG vs Lille live on fuboTV!
▶ Watch PSG vs Lille live on BTSport.com!
PSG enter the match with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille after losing 3-1 to Monaco in their last outing.
Lille, on the other hand, are 13 points behind their opponents and fifth on the league table with 41 points from 23 matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
PSG vs Lille date & kick-off time
Game:
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille
Date:
February 19, 2023
Kick-off:
7am ET, 12pm GMT, 5:30pm IST
Venue:
Parc des Princes, Paris
Where to watch PSG vs Lille on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and streamed on fubo TV.
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and streamed on the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 1
India
N/A
Jio Cinema
PSG team news & squad
Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele continue to remain out of action for PSG while Achraf Hakimi misses the game due to a hamstring problem. Marquinhos also got injured against Bayern Munich and is doubtful for the clash.
Presnel Kimpembe is likely to replace the Brazilian in central defence.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee
Defenders
Ramos, Bitshiabu, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele, Kimpembe
Midfielders
Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi
Forwards
Neymar Jr, Messi, Ekitike, Housni, Mbappe
Lille team news & squad
Ismaily and Adam Ounas will not feature in the matchday squad against PSG due to thigh injuries while Leny Yoro is doubtful due to illness.
Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Gudmundsson; Andre, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, Cabella, Bamba; David
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Chevalier, Costil, Jakubech
Defenders
Alexsandro, Djalo, Yoro, Fonte, Gudmundsson, Diakite
Midfielders
Andre, Martin, Andre Gomes, Baleba, Angel Gomes, Cabella,
Forwards
Bamba, Virginius, Weah, Zhegrova, David Bayo