PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time
Borussia Dortmund take a slender advantage into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, but Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to make the most of the away goal from their 2-1 defeat.
A brace from Erling Haaland either side of a Neymar goal put the Bundesliga side in the driving seat for this tie.
The game is set to be played behind closed doors as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
PSG have been in impressive form since the first leg, scoring 13 goals in three games and beating Lyon 5-1 in the Coupe de France semi-final last time out.
Dortmund have also played and won three games since their last meeting with the Ligue 1 leaders, though they now trail Bayern Munich by four points at the top of the German table.
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund on U.S. & UK TV
|Game
|PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
|Date
|Wednesday, March 11
|Time
|8pm GMT / 3pm ET
|Channel (U.S.)
|Galavision
|Channel (UK)
|BT Sport 3
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada
In the United States (U.S.), PSG vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand with Univision NOW and B/R Live.
In the United Kingdom (UK), PSG vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.
In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.
|U.S. online stream
|UK online stream
|Canada online stream
|Univision NOW / B/R Live
|BT Sport Live
|DAZN
PSG team news and injuries
|Position
|PSG squad
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Rico, Bulka
|Defenders
|Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba
|Midfielders
|Paredes, Sarabia, Herrera, Gueye
|Forwards
|Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler
Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are both suspended for the second leg, with Belgian right-back Meunier admitting he didn't know he was at risk of suspension before being booked in Dortmund.
Defensive pair Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba are also doubtful, with Silva facing a late fitness test to be ready for the game.
Possible PSG starting XI: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.
Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries
|Position
|Borussia Dortmund squad
|Goalkeepers
|Burki, Unbehaun, Hitz, Oelshlagel
|Defenders
|Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Can, Schmelzer
|Midfielders
|Dahoud, Gotze, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Raschl
|Forwards
|Sancho, Haaland
Captain Marco Reus has been out of action since early February with a muscle injury, while midfielder Thomas Delaney is also out of action.
Lucien Favre is unlikely to stray too far from the side which beat title rivals Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 last time out.
Possible Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.