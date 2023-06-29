PSG seal €50m deal for Lucas Hernandez with Bayern Munich set to replace defender with Napoli's Kim Min-jae

Lucas Hernandez is all set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich.

PSG set to seal Lucas Hernandez deal

Bayern will replace Hernandez with Kim Min-jae

Tore ACL during 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions will pay a transfer of around €48-50m (£41-43m/$52-54m) to sign the player from the Bundesliga giants, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist further claimed that the player has already arrived in Paris and is likely to sign his new contract at the club on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the French international defender set to move out of the club, Bayern Munich will replace him with South Korean defender Kim Min-jae who is set to join the club from Napoli for €50 million (£43m/$55m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 27-year-old defender had a difficult outing for club and country during the 2022-23 season. His season was ended prematurely during the 2022 World Cup when he tore his ACL during France's opening match of the tournament against Australia. He appeared in just 11 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring once and provided as many assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUCAS HERNANDEZ? The Frenchman will now play alongside his national team-mate Kylian Mbappe in the French capital during the upcoming season.