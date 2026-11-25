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An enthralling 2-2 draw in Paris showcased a tactical duel between high-possession control and clinical transition-based aggression. Both managers utilized significant second-half adjustments to trade blows in a match decided by fine margins and penalty spot drama.

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The tactical narrative at the Parc des Princes was one of contrasting philosophies clashing in a high-stakes European environment. Paris Saint-Germain entered the fray looking to suffocate the visitors through metronomic possession, utilizing a fluid 4-3-3 structure designed to manipulate space and force AS Roma into a low block. Their objective was clear: use the technical security of Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz to dictate the tempo and create isolation opportunities for their wide forwards.

Conversely, AS Roma adopted a resilient 3-4-2-1 system aimed at exploiting the spaces left behind PSG’s marauding full-backs. The visitors prioritised verticality over ball retention, recording just 34% possession but generating a superior 2.69 xG. By utilizing Matiás Soulè and Niccolò Pisilli in the half-spaces, they sought to draw PSG’s centre-backs out of position, a strategy that bore fruit as early as the fifth minute.

PSG's tactical setup

PSG lined up in a 4-3-3 that functioned more as a 2-3-5 in possession. Vitinha acted as the single pivot, completing 90 accurate passes and serving as the primary link between the defensive line and the advanced echelons. The pressing triggers were focused heavily on Roma’s wing-backs; whenever Nahuel Molina or Wesley received the ball with their back to goal, PSG’s front three would collapse inward to force a turnover or a long, hurried clearance. Matvei Safonov provided a secondary layer of build-up, often acting as a ‘sweeper-keeper’ to allow the centre-backs, including goalscorer Illia Zabarnyi, to spread wide.

Despite their 66% possession, PSG struggled with central penetration. They relied heavily on set-piece efficiency, as evidenced by Zabarnyi’s 31st-minute equaliser from a corner delivery. Defensively, the shape was vulnerable to quick transitions. The high line employed by Willian Pacho and Zabarnyi was frequently tested by Roma’s directness, leading to a game where PSG had to defend large spaces in retreat. The lack of a traditional ‘number nine’ until later in the game meant their build-up play often circled the perimeter without consistently breaking the central defensive resolve of Evan Ndicka and Gianluca Mancini.

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AS Roma's tactical setup

Roma’s 3-4-2-1 was a masterclass in modern transition football. Defensively, they transitioned into a 5-4-1, with the wing-backs dropping deep to nullify PSG’s width. Mario Hermoso was the standout tactical component, playing as a left-sided centre-back who was given license to push forward into the attacking third. This unconventional movement was the catalyst for the opening goal, where Hermoso won the ball high up the pitch before finishing a move he helped initiate. His defensive statistics - 12 interventions and 3 tackles - highlighted a dual-role efficiency that PSG struggled to track.

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The midfield pairing of Marten de Roon and Manu Koné focused on horizontal coverage, shielding the back three and forcing PSG’s creative players into wide areas. When they won the ball, the instruction was immediate verticality. Soulè served as the primary creative hub, dropping into the ‘ten’ pocket to turn and spray passes for Santiago Castro. This approach allowed Roma to create four big chances despite having significantly less of the ball, proving that efficiency in the final third can override territorial dominance.

The tactical chess match

The most compelling tactical battle occurred in the wide areas, specifically between PSG’s full-backs and Roma’s wing-backs. Achraf Hakimi’s constant raiding runs eventually forced Wesley into a defensive error, leading to the penalty that Ousmane Dembélé converted. However, Roma countered this by introducing Donyell Malen, whose pace and directness forced PSG’s Vitinha into a desperate handball for the second penalty of the night. It was a game of reactive adjustments; whenever one side gained a positional advantage, the other found a way to exploit the subsequent space left behind.

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In-game adjustments

Both managers displayed tactical flexibility through their substitutions. The introduction of Dembélé for Ferran Torres in the 59th minute was a pivotal move by the PSG bench, shifting the attack from a methodical approach to one based on raw individual gravity. Dembélé’s immediate impact via the penalty spot vindicated this change. AS Roma responded with a triple change in the 67th minute, bringing on Malen and Daniele Ghilardi. Malen’s inclusion was specifically designed to target the fatigue in PSG’s defensive transition, and his 78th-minute penalty goal secured the draw.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the 2-2 result was a fair reflection of a match where PSG’s volume of possession (623 accurate passes) was neutralised by Roma’s clinical threat (2.69 xG). The tactics that decided the outcome were the second-half substitutions: Dembélé provided the spark for PSG, while Malen offered the directness Roma needed to claw back a point. While PSG controlled the rhythm, Roma’s aggressive transition model and superior big-chance creation proved that possession without penetration remains a dangerous game at the elite European level.