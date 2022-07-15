PSG beat Newcastle to Ekitike with striker to sign in €35m transfer

The striker was targeted by several top teams in the Premier League but has made the switch to the capital club instead

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims this summer. The 20-year-old striker excelled in Ligue 1 last season and caught the attention of several top teams across Europe, but it is the capital club who have won the battle to land him.

The Reims-born player has already come to an agreement over personal terms with PSG and is set to undergo a medical before completing the transfer.

Ekitike left Reims training camp to travel to Paris for his medical and is expected to join his new team-mates for their pre-season trip to Japan. The team will leave for the far east on Saturday.

How much will PSG pay to sign Ekitike from Reims?

PSG will pay €28.5 million (£24m/$29m) up front to sign Ekitike from Reims, with a further €6.5m (£6m/$7m) in bonuses to follow.

Ekitike will commit to a five-year contract with the Parc des Princes team.

Who else wanted to sign Ekitike?

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle were all credited with interest in the attacker.

Newcastle were active in their pursuit of him, as reports claimed they came close to signing Ekitike in January and this summer, but were unable to get a deal over the line.

Ekitike made his Ligue 1 debut in the 2020-21 campaign when he featured against Lorient, then featured against Montpellier a week later.

The following January, he was sent on loan to Danish side Vejle, where he scored three goals in 11 appearances.

His big breakthrough came last season, however, as he took on a key role in the Reims squad.

A hamstring injury and suspensions limited him to just 23 appearances in the French top-flight, but he ended the season with 10 goals.

