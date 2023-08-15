WATCH: 'Club legend' - PSG send message to Neymar after Brazilian completes €90m Al-Hilal move

Paris Saint-Germain have sent a departing video message to Brazilian forward Neymar, after he today completed his move to Al Hilal.

Neymar joins Al-Hilal in €90m move

Ends his six-year stay in Ligue 1

Will earn a whopping €160m in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the news of his departure earlier today, PSG have released a sentimental video message to Neymar. The 31-year-old joined the club from Barcelona back in 2017 for a world-record fee, and has since gone on to win five Ligue 1 titles during his time in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With exits aplenty, new boss Luis Enrique is clearly keen to wipe the slate clean at the Parc Des Princes this summer. Kylian Mbappe has still not featured for the club in 2023/24, though he does now looks set to remain in the French capital. Lionel Messi also opted for pastures new earlier this summer, joining MLS side Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? With the Saudi Pro League only just underway for 23/24, Neymar will join fellow big hitters Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Malcom in the Middle East.