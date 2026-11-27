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Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a fresh enquiry for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as they deal with a severe attacking injury crisis ahead of January. The European champions' renewed interest has also kept long-term admirers Arsenal on alert, though both the Spanish club and the player's camp have shut down any mid-season exit.

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PSG suffer major attacking blows

According to TEAMtalk, PSG are assessing the forward market after Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both suffered season-ending injuries. While the French giants already have several wingers on their shortlist, they have also checked on Alvarez's availability. However, Atletico have no intention of selling mid-season, and the striker's representatives insist a January move is not under consideration.

Simeone backs resurgent Argentine striker

Sources in Madrid stress that Alvarez is not pushing for a winter exit, especially as he is enjoying a strong resurgence after being left out of Diego Simeone's plans earlier in the campaign. The 25-year-old has rediscovered his best form across his last 10 appearances for club and country, contributing six goals and four assists, including a strike in Wednesday's Champions League win over Viking.

Publicly reaffirming his faith in the forward after that victory, Simeone said: "I'm happy with him. I love him as a person, and I'm going to back him as a footballer. There's no play that doesn't go through him and isn't important. I have no doubts. To get where we want to be, we need the best Julian Alvarez."

Arsenal remain attentive to situation

Both PSG and Arsenal previously tracked the Argentina international during the summer when a transfer saga involving Barcelona developed. Although Alvarez was keen to explore a switch to Catalunya, Atletico stood firm and blocked his departure, prompting the former Manchester City forward to return to the Spanish capital and apologise.

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The report states that Arsenal remain aware of PSG's renewed approach and continue to view Alvarez as a player who could significantly upgrade Mikel Arteta's attack. The Gunners' hopes of a mid-season deal had even grown last month amid claims that Martin Zubimendi could be offered in a swap deal.

Summer transfer battle looms large

With Simeone determined to get the best out of Alvarez, a January transfer is firmly off the table for both PSG and Arsenal. The French champions will likely have to turn to the wingers on their shortlist to cover for Doue and Kvaratskhelia this winter. Nevertheless, another major transfer battle for the Argentine is expected to erupt at the end of the season.