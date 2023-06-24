Still friends?! PSG wish Lionel Messi a happy 36th birthday with special video despite Argentine's controversial message to Kylian Mbappe before Inter Miami move

PSG have wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday with a special Twitter message, despite the Argentine reportedly urging Kylian Mbappe to leave.

Messi has turned 36

Is joining Inter Miami

PSG wish him many happy returns

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG took to Twitter to upload a special video message to Messi, wishing him a happy birthday, which comes after the Argentine risked the club's wrath by reportedly urging Mbappe to leave. The France international is at the centre of a transfer saga this summer, having said that he will not renew his contract, and he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. It was reported that Messi told Mbappe to join either Barcelona or Madrid, as both clubs offer a "real winning project".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's exit from PSG was a protracted one. He was suspended for two weeks after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, and he was booed by sections of the Parc des Princes upon his return. He was heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, but he has instead opted to head to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Barcelona, who missed out on bringing the legendary forward back to the club, also took to social media to wish Messi a happy birthday.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's future is sorted, with the Argentine leaving PSG at the end of his contract on June 30. He is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21. Mbappe, meanwhile, is likely to be at the centre of a saga throughout the summer, albeit with Madrid being his most likely destination.