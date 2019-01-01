PSG have two aliens in Mbappe and Di Maria - Marseille boss Garcia

After watching his side lose 3-1 at Parc des Princes on Sunday, the 55-year-old boss singled out the mercurial duo for their match-winning displays

Paris Saint Germain attackers Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe are "extra terrestrials", according to manager Rudi Garcia.

Thomas Tuchel's side stormed 20 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 3-1 home win against Les Phoceens over the weekend , thanks to a brilliant Di Maria brace and a 45th-minute Mbappe strike.

international Mbappe opened the scoring after a wonderful PSG counterattack which was orchestrated by Di Maria, slotting the ball into the net with a perfectly placed first-time effort.

Marseille managed to equalise straight after half time through Valere Germain before Di Maria put the Parisians back in front ten minutes later with a superb angled shot.

The Argentine rounded off the scoring shortly after, finding the top corner with a wonderful 25-yard free kick, taking his tally across all competitions for the season to 14.

Garcia admitted post-match that the PSG duo made the difference in the top of the table clash, as he stated: "We do not have to be ashamed of this defeat, tactically we were very good in the first period.

"When we play 45 minutes like that, we cannot enter the locker room with a goal conceded, especially when we have a corner in the 45th minute.

"It's an incident that changes the game. We did not do enough after the equaliser. Then after, when you have two extraterrestrials like Mbappe and especially Di Maria, it helps you to win matches.

"They can make the difference. Maybe there was offside on Di Maria's pass, but I did not see the pictures."

PSG have all but sewn up the domestic title for another year, holding an almost unassailable lead over second-placed with a game in hand and just ten fixtures left to play.

Unfortunately for Tuchel, his team's dominance in France is unlikely to overshadow a last-16 exit at the hands of , which continued their poor record in Europe's elite competition .

The international break will see PSG granted a two-week break before resuming their duties against on March 31.

Three days later Di Maria, Mbappe and company must take in a French Cup semi-final against , as the club aims to achieve another domestic double come May.