PSG eager to start season with trophy against Lille - Gueye

Mauricio Pochettino's men are expected to take on the league champions in the Trophée des Champions on Sunday

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to kick-off the 2021-22 campaign with a title when they battle Lille, according to Idrissa Gueye.

The French Cup champions are scheduled to battle the Ligue 1 champions in the first game of the season at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday.

After back-to-back Trophee des Champions triumph, Gueye is in the running for his third and he has disclosed the team's determination to stretch their dominance.

"We are going into this game with a lot of desire and determination," the Senegal international told the club's website. "We want to start the season well against a great Lille team. We want to win this trophy to kickstart our season."

Gueye went further to hail their new signings Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum whom he has faced previously in his career.

"We knew Achraf before he arrived. I played against him, for Senegal against Morocco," he continued. "He is a very valuable player for us. The fact that we have very good players like him is a great asset.

"He brings a lot to the table going forward, he creates chances, he can score and provide too. We are delighted to have him with us.

"Gini is a great player. I played against him when I was at Everton, he's won the Champions League. We are hoping he will help us win trophies.

"The competition will be tough, but we will have to work hard for the team because individualities come after the team."

The Senegal midfielder took up leadership role in Mauricio Pochettino's team in the absence of captain Marquinhos during their pre-season.

He wore the captain's armband on several occasions in their pre-season friendlies and described the opportunity as a great feeling for him.

"I was very happy to have worn it during pre-season," Gueye said. "It's a sign that the manager trusts me. I'm happy to have been able to talk with the youngsters, both on and off the pitch."