PSG confirm Mbappe contract extension as striker snubs Real Madrid offer

Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club has confirmed.

The French champions were in danger of losing the 23-year-old for free this summer with his previous deal set to expire.

Real Madrid had been tipped to sign him, but an improved contract offer from PSG revived hopes of the club holding on to him.

What has been said about Mbappe's contract extension?

It turns out PSG did manage to convince the striker to commit to his future, with a new deal announced on Saturday night ahead of their match against Metz.

“I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am very happy about it," Mbappe said upon announcing the deal.

"I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club which gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished.

"I would like to thank the President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his confidence, his understanding and his patience. I also have a thought for all the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain, in France and around the world, for their countless expressions of affection, especially in recent months. It is together, united and ambitious, that we will take up the most magical bets."

Al-Khelaifi added: “The extension of Kylian's contract marks an exceptional moment in the history of our Club and is great news for all our fans around the world.

"Since Kylian joined our family, despite his young age, he has accomplished wonders at all levels. By extending with Paris Saint-Germain, he becomes the cornerstone of the club's project for the years to come, on and off the pitch.

"I am very proud and very happy – for Kylian, for our supporters and for the whole Paris Saint-Germain family on all continents – to continue our fantastic shared adventure. For our fans and our club, we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history."

The bigger picture

It seems the France international had been close to making the move to Madrid instead, as his mother revealed on Friday that there were agreements in place with both the French and Spanish sides.

Eventually, however, he opted to remain in his homeland with the Ligue 1 giants, with the news coming shortly ahead of the club's final game of the season against Metz.

GOAL can confirm that the striker has signed a three-year extension at Parc des Princes, while the financial details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed.

