PSG complete €32m Diallo signing from Borussia Dortmund

The defender joins from Borussia Dortmund after just one season in the Bundesliga

have signed Abdou Diallo from , the French side announced on Tuesday.

Diallo moves to the Parc des Princes in a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal, ending his stay with Dortmund after just one season.

The centre-back joined Dortmund from ahead of the 2018-19 season and made 38 appearances across all competitions in his only campaign for the club.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club, as he makes the move back to , with Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc stating that the defender was in search of a new challenge.

"It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain," Diallo said.

"I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club is another important step in my career.

"I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions."

Formerly a part of the academy, the French defender now moves to rivals PSG to add a bit of youth to the club's back line.

Diallo made 10 appearances in before moving to , making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons ahead of his move to Mainz.