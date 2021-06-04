PSG clinch club's first Division 1 Feminine title as Lyon's reign comes to an end

Lyon's 14-year reign as French champions came to an end on Friday as their rivals took their first-ever crown

Paris Saint-Germain were left celebrating on Friday as they sealed the win which assured them the club's first-ever Division 1 Femenine title.

In May, Mauricio Pochettino's charges relinquished their hold over the Ligue 1 crown after being pipped by Lille.

But there was more positive news on the women's side with the team coached by Olivier Echouafni, who beat out powerhouses Lyon by a single point to end their rivals' dominance atop the league.

A nail-biting finish

PSG went into the final game at home to Dijon on Friday one point ahead of Lyon, who were also in action against Fleury 91.

L'OL, winners of the last 14 top-flight titles, put the pressure on with a convincing 8-0 win, piling the pressure on their rivals.

But the Parisians proved up to the task, winning their game 3-0 to end Lyon's incredible run of domestic dominance.

Sara Dabritz, Irene Paredes and Jordyn Huitema were all on target for the hosts as they finished a memorable season a single point clear of the previous champions.

The bigger picture

While PSG have played in the top-level Division 1 since 2001, they had never previously managed to topple Lyon and take the crown.

Their previous best finish is as runner-up, which they have achieved on seven occasions.

They have also won through to the final of the Champions League twice in 2014-15 and 2016-17, losing out to Frankfurt and Lyon respectively.

This season Echouafni's charges made the last four, where they fell 3-2 on aggregate to eventual winners Barcelona.

