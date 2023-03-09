PSG boss Christophe Galtier unsure over his future after Champions League failure as he blames injuries for Bayern defeat

Christophe Galtier is adamant that he will see out the season at Paris Saint-Germain, but is unsure as to what the long-term future holds for him.

French giants crave European success

Suffered another exit at last-16 stage

Questions inevitably asked of coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Expectation at Parc des Princes is high, with anybody filling PSG’s managerial hot seat expected to deliver tangible success. Domestic trophies continue to fall within reach for the Ligue 1 title holders, but ultimate glory in the Champions League remains elusive. Bayern Munich have dashed collective dreams in the French capital once again for 2022-23 – following a 3-0 aggregate win in the round of 16 – and Galtier admits that European disappointment may end up costing him his job.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether he expects to remain at the helm in 2023-24, Galtier told reporters: “It's really too early to talk about it. My future obviously depends on my sports management and my president. There is a disappointment, that's how it is. The club pinned a lot of hopes on this competition. I'm staying the course, I'm still focused on the end of the season with a lot of energy and determination.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether this season can already be written off as a failure, Galtier – who has his side sat eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table – added: “We are going to make sure to get the title of champions. We will see when we will recover our players and have an almost complete workforce. Is it a bad season if we are only champions? I leave it up to other people to judge. Obviously there were a lot of expectations for the Champions League. The big regret is not being able to fight with all our strength.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? PSG, with questions being asked of how long Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be sticking around, are due to be back in domestic action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Brest.