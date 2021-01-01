PSG chief Leonardo plays down Pochettino reports despite Spurs and Real Madrid links

The Argentine boss is said to have informed the club of his desire to leave, though an exit now seems complicated

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has attempted to play down speculation surrounding the future of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Goal understands the Argentine has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club amid interest in his services from Real Madrid and former club Tottenham.

However, Leonardo has suggested Pochettino, who only succeeded Thomas Tuchel in January, will not be leaving the French capital any time soon.

What did Leonardo say?

When asked by Europe 1 about the speculation surrounding the PSG coach, Leonardo said: “Mauricio Pochettino has two years on his contract with PSG, and we are very happy.”

That suggests PSG are ready to fight to keep Pochettino in Paris, despite interest from elsewhere.

Real Madrid have identified him as their number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane, who stepped down as Los Blancos coach for a second time last week.

Former club Spurs are also interested in bringing their former manager back to north London, with the Premier League club prepared to offer him the stability of a long-term contract to succeed Jose Mourinho, who replaced Pochettino in the Spurs hotseat back in November 2019.

The bigger picture

Goal understands that Pochettino retains a special affection towards PSG despite his desire to leave so will respect whatever decision the board makes about his future.

Article continues below

Leonardo’s latest comments suggests the Ligue 1 side have no intention in letting their manager go, meaning Pochettino will have little choice but to accept their decision.

Attention will therefore switch back to Real and Tottenham, who will likely have to make an extremely lucrative offer to PSG in order to persuade them to alter their stance and allow the 49-year-old to move on this summer.

Further reading