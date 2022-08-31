PSG boss Galtier asks for another defender before transfer deadline

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that he would like the club to sign a defender before the transfer window closes.

PSG kept clean sheet against Toulouse

But Galtier still wants another defender

Skriniar and Disasi are both targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Juan Bernat all getting on the scoresheet.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if PSG could get by without a defensive signing, Galtier told reporters: "It would be better to have one. It would be preferable. We always wanted it. We will see what will happen during the deadline day. But we need it to [get through our schedule]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As reported by GOAL earlier this week, PSG are interested in strengthening at the back before the transfer window closes. Inter's Milan Skriniar remains their number-one target, but Monaco's Axel Disasi is another option being explored.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Time will tell whether Galtier will have an extra defender at his disposal when his side next take to the field at Nantes on Saturday.