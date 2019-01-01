‘Proud of Victor Wanyama!’ – Kenyans react as Harambee Stars captain shines for Tottenham

The Kenyan skipper featured prominently for the North London side as they held on to toss Manchester City out of the Champions League

Victor Wanyama put up a solid display as Hotpsur secured a place in the Uefa semi-finals after a thrilling away goals victory over .

The Kenyan captain started in the middle of the park for the North London side, who were carrying a 1-0 advantage going into the game at the Etihad Stadium, but soon had that lead cancelled out when Raheem Sterling scored inside four minutes.

However, the Mauricio Pochettino-led side hit back with two valuable away goals in three minutes courtesy of Son Heung-min, while the Pep Guardiola side got another goal just a minute later through Bernardo Silva, before Sterling scored again to make it five goals in just 21 minutes.

The second half saw Man City take the lead again as Sergio Aguero fired home to give City the lead over two legs, but Tottenham were not done yet as striker Fernando Llorente squeezed home from a corner to put Spurs ahead on aggregate once again.

Spurs held onto the lead and despite Sterling slotting home with just two minutes of injury time remaining, the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR, a decision that helped Tottenham to retain the advantage and advance to the semis for the first time in history.

Kenyan fans have since taken to social media to hail the performance of their captain Wanyama - who was superb in the match - and has now entered the record books as the second Kenyan to have reached the semis of the competition after his elder brother MacDonald Mariga with Milan in 2010.

Victor Wanyama with Tottenham becomes the second Kenyan to make the Champions League semifinal, after his brother McDonald Mariga did the same with Inter Milan in 2010 on the way to winning it.



🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 #MCITOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/5EaYMawoKf — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) April 17, 2019

Congratulations to you @VictorWanyama and your team for reaching #UCL Semi Finals. What a game ! Enjoy — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 17, 2019

Congratulations @VictorWanyama for your big role in @SpursOfficial qualification to the @ChampionsLeague semi-finals, after edging out @ManCity in an entertaining thriller. Nani kama wewe kijana wa Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/elzETtgvgk — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 17, 2019

Victor Wanyama, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk all through to the UCL semi-finals.



Not bad considering they played in a “pub league”. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JWt60Lm5Oi — Ryan McDonald (@rmcd93) April 17, 2019

Incredible..



Victor Wanyama is actually the SECOND Kenyan to reach the Champions League semifinal.



His brother McDonald Mariga did the same with Inter Milan in 2010 on his way to winning the title.



Proudly Kenyan. 🇰🇪 #UCL #seanknows pic.twitter.com/g4E0hvwmvV — Sean Cardovillis (@realseancardo) April 18, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's @VictorWanyama is the second Kenyan to play in the champions league after his elder brother McDonald Mariga,who played and won with Inter Milan in 2010.#KenyaFactsZone #MagicalKenya pic.twitter.com/HIB9sjPkZa — KenyaFactsZone (@KenyaFactsZone1) April 18, 2019

Very proud of our very own @VictorWanyama . On to the semi finals flying the Kenyan flag up high. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/n3KjF4VT6S — Cyril Suji (@CyrilSuji) April 18, 2019

Pic dated 28th Feb 09.



Victor Wanyama (3rd from left) was with Belgian club Germinal Beerschot but played in a local tournament on a hot & dusty pitch while in . Yesterday he qualified for the #UCL semi-final with @SpursOfficial



Lion of Muthurwa we are proud of you! 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/XJuvbjtjVP — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) April 18, 2019

Man of the match performance from @VictorWanyama



🇰🇪🇰🇪 — Collins Kasembeli (@kasembeli_afc) April 17, 2019

Imagine if what @VictorWanyama did was done by a certain dude, the whole TL would be saying G.O.A.T @_Uncle_TJ #TOTHUD #Wanyama — Goddie Mang (@goddiemang) April 13, 2019

Did the kenyan flag change🤔 pic.twitter.com/wL1ZxRltdj — BuJo 🇰🇪 (@Borura_) April 18, 2019

Congratulations @VictorWanyama for playing an important in today’s match ,thank you for representing Kenya 🇰🇪 and helping your team#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/aoVjiJvTiT — MaendeleoKenya (@Maendeleo254) April 17, 2019

Wanyama produced a master class in midfield@VictorWanyama #MCITOT — Choosey Vegan😝 (@cyrus__Irungu) April 17, 2019

On to the next round. Congratulations Kenyan International Captain @VictorWanyama for qualifying to the #UCL Semis! @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/ftqWb4CQQR — Wanjohi Mvinyo (@MvinyoLeo) April 17, 2019

Congratulations to the Lion of Muthurwa! Step by step! God above Everything!!@victorwanyama What a game that was jana💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tsRpoB5iaD — Daddy Owen (@daddyowenmusic) April 18, 2019

Work well done in sending @ManCity home. Congratulations @SpursOfficial for qaulifying to semifinals. @ChampionsLeague @VictorWanyama Kenya is proud of you.



That was a 5th world war🤣😂🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MatME9k9yE — Ngugi Wathiong'o (@Ngugi_Wathiongo) April 17, 2019

Wanyama's Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.