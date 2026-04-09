Protest at Anfield: The Kop will remain silent for the rest of the season

A Liverpool supporters’ group in England announced on Thursday that it will not display its flags at Anfield for the remainder of the season, in protest at the club’s management decision.

The Spion Kop 1906 supporters’ group—which organises flags and banners in the iconic Kop stand—has announced it will remove all its displays from Wednesday’s match onwards to protest planned ticket-price hikes for the next three seasons.

The statement said the group felt it had “no other choice” after the club announced the price rise, arguing that this step was necessary to preserve the club’s traditions and keep football accessible to future generations.

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The move is the latest in a campaign led by the Spirit of Shankly group, which opposes the club’s policy of linking annual ticket-price hikes to inflation.

The Kop stands are a historic symbol for Liverpool fans, and the absence of flags there is expected to have a noticeable visual impact during the remaining Premier League matches.