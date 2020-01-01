Proposed FKF, Fifa meeting in Zurich aborted

The two parties were scheduled to hold a meeting at the headquarters to discuss forthcoming elections but things have taken another twist

The eagerly awaited meeting between the Kenyan government, Football Federation (FKF) and Fifa officials which was set for Zurich will not take place after all.

Goal exclusively reported on Tuesday that the federation boss Nick Mwendwa was set to lead a delegation from Kenya to the headquarters of Fifa to discuss the upcoming elections.

Others who were scheduled to travel with Mwendwa were Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Tribunal chairman John Ohaga, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike and FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno.

Goal can now exclusively report the meeting in Zurich will not take place after the said officials held a meeting in Kenya on Wednesday and agreed on many pertinent issues regarding the polls.

"We will not travel to Zurich as earlier planned," acting CEO Otieno told Goal on Thursday.

"We held a consultative meeting with the parties involved on Wednesday and communicated the same to Fifa. Everyone in the travelling party had already secured a travelling visa but we are happy the government has pledged they will not interfere with the election exercise which will tentatively be held before the end of March."

The meeting in Zurich was meant to bring FKF and the government together ahead of the repeat elections. The Sports Tribunal had late last year cancelled the exercise citing lack of public participation in the whole process.

Article continues below

On Tuesday, the federation held a Special General Meeting (SGM) where they unanimously endorsed the new Electoral Board and the Code. Only Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants and AFC abstained from voting during the SGM.

The Electoral Board is comprised of Kentice Tikolo, Patrick Onyango, Alii Hassan, Alfred Ndinya and Samuel Karanja.

Others in the Elections Board include Samuel Karanja, Elaine Mbugua, Andrew Mudibo and Rachael Muthoga.