Promoted Bidco United to maintain Thika Stadium as the home ground

The multi-purpose facility has not hosted any top-tier match since the relegation of Thika United three seasons ago

Newly-promoted Bidco United have stated they will maintain Thika Stadium as their home ground.

Bidco United finished second to Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League (NSL) and the two earned promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after the FKF moved to cancel the league.

The Thika-based side has been out of the top-tier for over two decades and the relegation of Thika United three seasons ago meant the area did not have a representative in the top flight.

“This is why we were fighting to be in the Premier League. We want to bring home that feeling that was associated with the stadium,” coach Antony Akhulia told Goal.

“It is open knowledge that the Aberdare region as a whole has not been having a KPL team for quite some time now.

"Thika Stadium, of course, will remain our home ground and what we are asking is for the football lovers to come in their large numbers and support us when we shall start playing.”

Akhulia, who has served Bidco United as a player, assistant coach, team manager and now coach, explains why there is need for the people around Thika town and its environs to show love for the team when they start the season in the top-tier.

“Thye have to come and back up the team although many might see it as a corporate team but at the end of the day if it is bringing joy and entertainment in your area then come and watch football,” he said.

“We will need them as we have needed them before because most of the players that are in this team come from the local areas. People need to come and see the talents from their areas doing the show right in their eyes.”

In a previous interview, the tactician was cautiously optimistic after earning a slot back in the Premier League, saying although they will compete, setting their goals on winning the title could be something hard to achieve.

“Premier League is a distinct ball recreation and due to this fact, it requires a distinct method. In NSL, one is at all times preventing for survival and in KPL we are going to guarantee we’re going to battle for one thing good,” Akhulia told Goal at the time.

“However, we can’t deceive ourselves we are going to that go and conquer the league straight [away]. When one is promoted and begins bragging does it imply there aren’t any different folks in that league who’re able to clinch it? No!"

The federation decided to cancel all the leagues in the country after, in their own assessment, it became hard to resume the actions given the current fight against the coronavirus.