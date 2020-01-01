'Probably, Gor Mahia will never beat Sofapaka again' - Baraza

Batoto ba Mungu picked up a vital win against the league champions in a classic encounter, and the coach was left impressed

head coach John Baraza has claimed will probably never beat Sofapaka again after claiming a 3-1 win at Narok Stadium on Sunday.

Prince Chinoso scored a brace while Sebastien Ikekhai got another one to ensure Sofapaka picked up a rare win against the league champions. Samuel Onyango was Gor Mahia's scorer.

K'Ogalo have been dominating this fixture and the last four consecutive matches ended in their favour but Baraza believes Batoto ba Mungu have learnt ways to stop their opponents.

"Probably, it is going to be the last time Gor Mahia are going to beat us again because we now know their ways and how to stop them," Baraza told reporters in his post-match conference.

"We had prepared very well to beat Gor Mahia and everyone is a witness."

In the first leg meeting in Kisumu, Sofapaka were dispatched by a 2-1 scoreline and Baraza said he had studied Gor Mahia and new their weaknesses and how to hurt them.

"We have mastered what Gor Mahia have been doing and we went back to the drawing board to analyse their weaknesses further and how use them to our advantage and get the win," added the former international.

"Personally, I have been watching them and they have a lot of confidence, have been winning and that is why they came knowing a win was their portion against Sofapaka."

Baraza also praised the manner in which his strikers scored their goals to ensure they picked up a win for the first time against K'Ogalo since October 24, 2014.

"They [Gor Mahia] did not know we have improved confidence-wise and you could see the kind of goals we got; very classy goals I would say," concluded the young tactician.

"Sofapaka played really well and it was clear we were too much for them."

The result did not make Gor Mahia lose their position at the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table, though, as they are leading by three points from second-placed Kakamega .

Homeboyz drew 1-1 against in their respective tie and Sofapaka moved to eighth place with 30 points.