'We’ve probably failed' - Lionesses star Niamh Charles addresses lack of diversity in England squad

Chelsea and England defender Niamh Charles has spoken out about the lack of diversity in the Lionesses squad.

England squad lacks diversity

Lionesses have 'probably failed'

But Charles hoping for improvements

WHAT HAPPENED? Charles has shared her thoughts on the lack of diversity in the Lionesses squad, admitting there are problems but adding she is hopeful progress is being made to address the issues. England had only two non-white players in their squad for the Women's World Cup, while only three players from mixed ethnic backgrounds are in the current call-up for Nations League fixtures.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think, right now, you’ve kind of seen it at the top, but when you look at times gone by, yes we’ve probably not had the access in place and we’ve probably failed at some point," she told reporters.

"But I think right now the things that have been put in place, you might not see them right now, the progress, but I do believe that there are things in place that – in the future, hopefully – [mean] it’ll be more representative of the society we live in. I have hope that, for … the clubs across the country, in terms of access at grassroots level, hopefully showing that first-team level, hopefully it [will] be more representative in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The topic is in the spotlight once again after Arsenal posted a team photo that highlighted how the club does not have single black or ethnic minority player in their squad. The Gunners subsequently released a statement accepting that the "current women’s first-team squad does not reflect the diversity that exists across the club and the communities we represent" and pledging to drive greater inclusion in their squad.

WHAT NEXT? England's Lionesses are in action on Friday when they take on Belgium in the Nations League.