Prince Mumba: NK Istra 1961 seal signing of Zambia midfielder from Kabwe Warriors

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo has made a breakthrough to Europe after signing a loan deal with the top-flight side

Zambia midfielder Prince Mumba has completed a loan move to Croatian side NK Istra 1961 ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old will now play in the top-flight league after sealing a one-year loan deal until 2023 to leave Zambian Super League side Kabwe Warriors.

Kabwe have confirmed the transfer through their social media pages.

"Kabwe Warriors can confirm that Prince Mumba has today completed a move to Croatian club NK Istra 1961 on a one-year loan up to 2023," read part of the statement.

Kabwe's chairman Mutale Ngandu said: “On behalf of Kabwe Warriors Football Club Executive, I wish to confirm that Prince Mumba has Joined NK Istra 1961 of Croatia on a seasonal loan, up to June 30, 2023.

“As you may all be aware that on July 5, 2022, Prince [Mumba] renewed his contract with us on the understanding that should a foreign club seek his signature either on loan or permanent deal, we shall give him our blessings to proceed overseas, as an Excom that prides in keeping its word, we have done just that.

“As a club, we are delighted one of our best and regular players has broken into the European League. We shall, going forward ensure that all our best and regular players excel and seek other challenges by taking Prince's route.

“On behalf of Kabwe Warriors and on my own behalf I wish Prince Mumba all the Best, God's protection, guidance and blessings.”

Mumba, who has so far managed five caps for the Chipolopolo, debuted internationally on June 5, 2021 in a 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal. He scored his first goal for Zambia against Mauritania in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier which they won 2-1.

NK Istra features in the Croatian First League and play their home matches at the recently renovated Stadion Aldo Drosina, which has a capacity of approximately 10,000 spectators.