Prince Dube: Azam FC dismiss reports linking striker to Raja Casablanca

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have rubbished reports linking their key striker to a transfer switch to Morocco

Azam FC have dismissed transfer reports linking their key striker Prince Dube to Moroccan giants .

The Zimbabwean striker has enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League campaign where he has managed to score six goals from the first six matches played so far.

His sixth goal came two days ago when Azam FC beat Mwadui FC 3-0 with the other two goals coming from Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa.

It is this performance that has allegedly caught the eye of Raja Casablanca, who according to reports, have already approached the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ over a possible transfer for the player.

However, Azam communications officer Thabit Zakaria has termed the reports as baseless saying they have not been approached by any club – including Raja Casablanca – for the services of the striker.

“We haven’t received any formal offer from Raja Casablanca and we contacted his agent who also confirmed he didn’t receive any offer for his player and we as a club we can’t afford to lose him now since his absence can damage our team’s machinery,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

“We have heard of the price they want to pay us for him and the sum is really huge, but we can’t accept it since the transfer window has been closed so it will be hard to replace him.

“If they are serious about him they should wait until the coming mini-transfer window then we will be willing to open negotiations and once the terms are reached they will have him.”

Meanwhile, Zakaria has maintained they will continue to approach the season one game at a time and will not be looking at what their rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC are doing in the chase for the league title.

“We are not interested in what our rivals are doing, or how they are playing, all we want is to win our matches and keep the focus,” Zakaria told reporters after the 3-0 win against Mwadui.

“If you start focusing on your opponents, then you will lose the focus, we have our own targets for the season and that is what we want to achieve, I am happy we are doing well so far in the league and we want to keep the momentum going until the end of the season.”

Azam have enjoyed a good start this campaign, winning all their six matches to reach 18 points and currently lead the standings.

Azam will next take on promoted side Ihefu FC in the league.