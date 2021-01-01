Pressure is for beer and AFC Leopards played against 15 men – Aussems

The Belgian tactician says he is not under any pressure after Ingwe missed a chance to move joint top with Tusker on Saturday

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has rubbished claims he is under pressure after the team failed to move top of the FKF Premier League table following their 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

The Belgian tactician has blamed poor officiating for the team’s struggles during the match and further said they managed to play with 10 men against 15.

Ingwe came into the match at Ruaraka grounds knowing a win will take them joint top with Tusker at the summit of the 18-team table but they could only manage a 0-0 draw after their player Isaac Kipyegon was sent off in the opening minutes of the second half.

“Pressure, what pressure? I already told you pressure is for beers and for car wheels so it is not a big problem, we still have one game remaining game on Thursday and if we win on Thursday, we will be at the top,” Aussems told Goal.

“But being at the top of the table is not important for now but we will see, I know June 30 is something special but all I know is the league will be finished in August so let us try to be good now and win our matches.”

On the overall display, Aussems said: “It is just about the performance, I think we made a better performance 10 against 15 we didn’t play 10 against 11, in the second period we played 10 against 15, 11 players from Posta, the pitch and three referees,

“I don’t like to talk about the referees but you know I have to congratulate my players because it was not easy for them, everything was against us, I repeat, everything was against us and the second half even, with one player less we had some opportunities so it is a little bit disappointing because we only got one point.

“But if you see the game, last week I was a little bit disappointed about the second half but today [Saturday] I am happy even with one man less we tried to play so now we need to have a good recovery because on Thursday we have to be back in action but I hope not on this pitch but maybe another one.”

Asked whether he was satisfied to take home a point from the game, Aussems said: “Of course, you cannot be satisfied when you are AFC Leopards and you cannot be satisfied if it is one point, but if you check the game, we got a red card after three to four minutes in the second half and we played the last 45 minutes with 10 men against 15 so it is a good point.

“It is a good point because in such games if you cannot win it then a point is a better result.”

Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi faulted his players for not taking the advantage when AFC Leopards were reduced to 10 men but said he was satisfied with the point.

“Of course the end was not good, but I want to thank my players because they executed my plans as I told them, I wanted quality from them when AFC Leopards went a man down, but they never took the advantage,” Okumbi told Goal.

“But one point against AFC Leopards is not a bad result, it is a good point for us to take, but my strikers were also not good enough to score, we created chances but we never used them, we need to work on our composure and precision and attack our opponents.”

The draw left Ingwe in third position of the log with 33 points from 16 matches while Tusker are top on 35 points from 17 matches and KCB are placed second with 33 points from 16 outings.