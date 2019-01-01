President Yoweri Museveni bans betting in Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni gave the directive arguing that betting promotes idleness as most youths go for quick cash

The Ugandan government has banned Sports betting.

President Yoweri Museveni gave the directive barring registration of new betting firms in the East African country. Museveni further directed that no licenses for the existing betting and gaming companies will be renewed.

Museveni gave the directive arguing that betting promotes idleness among youth: “We have received a directive from President Museveni to stop licensing sports betting, gaming and gambling companies.

“The President has now directed the board which has been regulating them…from now onwards, no new companies are going to be licensed. Those which are already registered, no renewal of licences when they expire,” Ugandan Minister of State for Finance in charge of Planning, David Bahati, was quoted by the Daily Monitor.

Betting has also taken shape in Kenya with thousands of youths, both employed and unemployed trying their luck to win the jackpot.