President Kenyatta to reopen Nyayo Stadium after three years of renovation

The availability of the Nairobi facility will be a huge relief for the local teams that have had to depend on other fields outside the city

’s President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to reopen the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The head of state will reopen the national sporting facility that has undergone renovations for the last three years. Nyayo Stadium is located at the city centre and has hosted league and Harambee Stars games whenever it is in operation.

Kenya’s famous club encounter - the Mashemeji Derby between AFC and - have always been held at the stadium and its unavailability saw the matches shifted to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

More teams

The Caf matches pitting Gor Mahia and their opponents were held at Kasarani. clubs and also hosted their Confederation Cup rivals at the stadium.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya will preside over the reopening of the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, 26th September 2020,” a media invite sent on Friday read.

“This is to invite your federation to attend this important function to the sporting fraternity. Please extend the invitation to your players and the dress code will be tracksuits preferably ones depicting Kenya National colours.”

The reopening of the facility is set to add more options to the league organisers who have had to depend on Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

’s Sudi Stadium, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Zoo’s Kericho Green Stadium, Moi Stadium in Kisumu, South Nyanza’s Awendo Green Stadium, Sports Complex and ’s Ruaraka have been other stadiums available for use in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks' chairman Robert Maoga has explained why the team has resumed training despite the ban on public gatherings.

Contact sports in Kenya are yet to be allowed to resume but Sharks have already assembled at Utalii Ground training in readiness for the new season.

“We have begun training although in small groups of six players. We have been observing all health guidelines and we hope the government will allow us to train as usual and play competitive matches,” Maoga told The Star.

“The federation assured us that they will start testing our players soon thus relieving us the burden of meeting the costs.

“Football all over the world has resumed and its time the government allowed us back. Our neighbours and are back to action and we can learn something from them and start as soon as possible since infections have gone down.”

Football remains suspended since mid-march due to the coronavirus pandemic.