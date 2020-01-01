President Kenyatta impressed with work at Nyayo Stadium after impromptu visit

The head of the state visited the second biggest stadium in the country, accompanied by the first lady, to inspect renovation work

President Uhuru Kenyatta made an impromptu visit to Nyayo Stadium to see the progress that has been made in renovating the facility on Sunday.

The President, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, arrived at the 45,000-seat venue at 16:00. He was driving himself and was accompanied by small security detail.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed together with Principal Secretary Joe Okudo were also present during the tour.

A source who was at the venue told Goal exclusively that the President was happy with the progress made and urged the contractors to expedite the remaining work.

“He wants work at the facility to be completed as soon as possible so that the venue is available to teams when they need it,” the source told Goal .

Furthermore, the source added the head of the state is keen on having images of Kenyan sportsmen and women around the facility.

“He wants to honour sportsmen and women by having their pictures inside and outside the stadium. They deserve it because they have brought great honour for the country,” added our source.

The facility is more than 90 percent complete and was supposed to be opened at the end of last month. This did not happen and all indications are that Nyayo will be ready by the end of this month.

The stadium was closed three years ago for renovations to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (Chan). Kenya was, however, denied hosting rights for the event as no venues were ready and stepped in to host the 2018 event.

In the absence of Nyayo Stadium, a number of Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs like AFC , , , and have had to host their matches outside Nairobi, leading to more expenses.

Machakos Stadium bore the brunt of that, hosting a huge number of top-flight matches and with Nyayo set to be available after renovation, Harambee Stars matches can also be hosted at the venue.

Apart from Nyayo, Kasarani is also undergoing renovation. Other stadia like Kinoru in Meru and Kipchoge Stadium in Eldoret were also scheduled to host Chan matches and are now at different stages of renovations.