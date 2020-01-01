Premier League will transform Tanzania captain Samatta – Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach speaks for the first time since their captain made a historic transfer switch to Villa Park from Belgium

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has stated the decision by striker Mbwana Samatta to sign for will improve his career.

The Taifa Stars captain signed for the Villains during the January transfer window from KRC in and has already made his impact felt after he scored on debut in a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

Samatta, who became the first Tanzania player to feature in the Premier League, is also set to make history when his side plays against in the final of the on March 1.

Ndayiragije has commended Samatta for making what he claimed to be a big achievement in his football career, saying he is going to transform a lot.

“He has managed to get a good challenge which will make him the best because when you move from a low standard to the upper level, you definitely grow and become better due to new challenges you are exposed to,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

He added when Samatta was still playing in the Belgian league, he excelled a lot as the league’s top goalscorer, a development he said gives him (Samatta) assurance to do better in .

“When you get a chance to work at a certain place, do not feel content but always be eager to look for challenges somewhere else because it will help you learn new things,” Ndayiragije continued.

Again, the coach insisted he prays for Simon Msuva to jump into another competitive league, where he will be able to get new challenges and scale up his professional career.

Talking about the team’s technical bench, Ndayiragije said he is lucky to have members who understand football and all have something essential to offer to the team.

“To have Selemani [Matola] and Juma [Mgunda] is an added advantage for me because these guys know well about Tanzania players and together, we do a commendable job for the sake of uplifting the national team.”